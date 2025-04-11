Microsoft Begins Gradual Rollout of Recall to Windows Insiders

After months of delays, Microsoft is finally rolling out a preview version ofits highly anticipated Recall feature to Windows Insiders. Announced in a blogpost on Thursday, the feature is now gradually becoming available for testingon Copilot Plus PCs.

Recall is designed to capture and store screenshots of your activity on aCopilot Plus PC, allowing users to revisit past tasks or content. Initially,Microsoft had planned to launch Recall back in June alongside Copilot Plus PCs.However, the release was postponed due to security concerns raised by experts.A second planned launch in October was also delayed, as Microsoft aimed toensure a “secure and trusted experience.”

In November, a preview version was made available to Windows Insiders on theDev Channel, specifically for Qualcomm Copilot Plus PCs. Not long after, asimilar preview rolled out for Intel and AMD versions. During this phase, TomWarren described Recall as “creepy, clever, and compelling.”

According to Microsoft’s latest update, the feature requires users to opt into enable screenshot capturing. Additionally, the company emphasizes that usershave the freedom to pause this activity “at any time,” reinforcing their focuson privacy and control as Recall moves closer to an official release.