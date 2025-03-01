Microsoft to Retire Skype for Free Users in May 2025, Shifts Focus to Teams

Skype will be retired in May 2025. Microsoft Teams (free) will replace it as the main platform for communication.

Why Microsoft Teams?

Teams has many of the same features as Skype. You can make one-on-one and group calls, send messages, and share files. Plus, Teams offers new features, like hosting meetings and managing calendars – all for free.

What’s Next for Skype Users?

1. Move to Teams for free

Log into Teams with your Skype details. Your chats and contacts will move to Teams. Skype and Teams users can still chat.

2. Export your Skype data

If you don’t want to move to Teams, you can export your chats, contacts, and call history.

Skype will be available until May 5, 2025, so you have time to switch to Teams.

Know How to Get Started with Teams

1. Users have to download Teams from the Microsoft website.

2. Log in with your Skype details.

3. Start using Teams with your Skype chats and contacts.

Changes to Skype Paid Features

For new users, Skype will not be a paid feature anymore. Current users can continue using their credits and subscriptions until renewal. After May 5, 2025, these features will be available on Teams and the Skype web portal.