Motorola Unveils Android 14 Update Eligible Phones; Details

Motorola has officially announced the list of smartphones set to receive the Android 14 OS update. Following the footsteps of industry leaders like Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and OnePlus, who have already introduced customized Android 14 updates, Motorola is now deploying My UX based on Android 14 for its range of smartphones.

Initially keeping the specific smartphone details under wraps, Motorola has updated its support page, revealing the comprehensive list of devices slated for the Android 14 update. While the support page lacks specific release timelines, it assures users that updates will be rolled out post-partner approval.

In a positive move for Indian users, Motorola has commenced beta testing for Android 14 updates. The Moto G54 5G in India has already received the Android 14 beta update, featuring the December 2023 security patch with version number U1TD34.68.



The Android 14 update eligibility extends to a diverse set of popular models in India, including the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40, Edge series phones, Moto G84 5G, Moto G54 5G, Moto G73 5G, Moto G13, Moto G14, and Moto G53.



Despite the absence of specific launch timelines, Motorola users can anticipate the imminent arrival of Android 14 updates. The company's commitment to delivering the latest software enhancements underscores its competitive stance in the smartphone market. As Motorola navigates partner approval processes, users eagerly await the improved features and performance promised by the Android 14 update.