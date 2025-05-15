Live
- Ananthalakshmi Int’l school shines in CBSE 10 class results
- Collector inspects arrangements for Lokesh visit
- Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill
- Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector
- Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
- Disburse loans to beneficiaries under PM Surya Ghar: Collector
- TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results
- ‘Swift action needed for development in forest areas’
Highlights
London: When Elon Musk posts on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the world pays attention. Whether it's a tweet about space travel, artificial intelligence, or his on-again, off-again equation with Donald Trump, the space-to-electric-vehicles billionaire knows how to command digital conversation.
On Wednesday, it was a dancing robot.
On his X account – now called “gorklon rust” – Musk posted a short clip of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, executing a dance.
