  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot

Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
x
Highlights

London: When Elon Musk posts on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the world pays attention. Whether it's a tweet about space travel,...

London: When Elon Musk posts on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the world pays attention. Whether it's a tweet about space travel, artificial intelligence, or his on-again, off-again equation with Donald Trump, the space-to-electric-vehicles billionaire knows how to command digital conversation.



On Wednesday, it was a dancing robot.

On his X account – now called “gorklon rust” – Musk posted a short clip of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, executing a dance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick