Nothing Phone (2a) to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor
New Delhi : London-based technology company Nothing on Tuesday announced that its upcoming Phone (2a) will feature a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek. The company is set to launch Phone (2a) in India on March 5.
Nothing said that -- built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology -- Phone (2a)’s processor effortlessly powers through any task with unparalleled power efficiency and blazing speed, according to the company.
"The 8-core chip, clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with up to an expansive 20GB RAM thanks to the new RAM Booster technology, ensures swift and responsive multitasking all day long," said Nothing.
"This results in a performance that is 18 per cent more powerful than Phone (1) and 16 per cent more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1)," it added.
In addition, the company has introduced Smart Clean technology, enabling Phone (2a) to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments - an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds. Founded in 2020, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones to date, and, as of September last year, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.