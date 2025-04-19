Nothing to ramp up exports from India amid global trade uncertainty: CEO

Amid growing global trade uncertainty and tariff challenges, London-based consumer electronics company Nothing is considering ramping up exports from India, its CEO Carl Pei has said.

Pei said during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X social media platform that the company is exploring the option of exporting more from India to reduce the risks caused by changing international trade policies.

When asked about the possible impact of tariffs on the tech industry and on Nothing’s pricing or product demand, Pei responded, “Who knows? Things are changing every day.”

When asked about his strategy to counter such effects, Pei stated, “We are considering increasing exports from India.”

India has already become a major market for Nothing and a key part of its growth strategy. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand saw an impressive 577 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the country in 2024.

This strong performance was largely driven by the success of its Phone 2a series and products under its sub-brand CMF by Nothing.

Recently, the brand also crossed $1 billion in cumulative revenue. The company’s commitment to the Indian market goes beyond just sales.

Nothing has been focusing on local manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Its recent devices, Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, are assembled in India.

This focus on domestic production is expected to help the company manage costs and respond quickly to changes in the global supply chain.

Further strengthening its India strategy, co-founder Akis Evangelidis was recently appointed president of the company’s India operations. After taking on this role, Evangelidis said that India is ‘one of the most important markets’ for Nothing.

He also announced plans to invest more in the country, including expanding the company’s offline presence to over 12,000 stores and increasing local manufacturing in 2025.