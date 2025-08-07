Oh! Truecaller, Khyaal join hands to give a digital leg-up to senior citizens

Hyderabad: As India’s elderly population becomes increasingly active in the digital world, many are also finding themselves vulnerable to online frauds and deceptive calls. Recognising the growing need for tailored protection, Truecaller has partnered with Khyaal, a digital app for senior citizens.

This collaboration is designed to empower the elderly with both educational resources and technological protection. Khyaal’s understanding of the unique challenges faced by seniors, when combined with Truecaller’s advanced spam and caller identification systems, aims to build a safer digital environment for this often targeted group.

One of the highlights of the initiative is a 50 per cent discount on Truecaller Premium for all Khyaal members. With this upgrade, users can access enhanced features including superior spam detection, blocking tools, and real time caller verification features that can significantly lower the chances of falling victim to scams.

In addition to tech tools, the partnership places a strong emphasis on awareness and education. Initiatives such as “New Scam Highlights”, interactive workshops, live contests and real life testimonials will help seniors understand scam patterns and how to avoid them. These sessions will be available digitally on the Khyaal app and in person during events like Khyaal’s 50Above50 where seniors can receive hands on guidance and safety tips.