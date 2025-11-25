OnePlus Announces OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2

Global technology brand OnePlus today unveiled the OnePlus 15R, its upcoming ultimate value flagship device, which is set to launch on 17 December 2025 and go on sale in India, Europe and North America. The device, the second in the OnePlus 15 Series, will launch alongside OnePlus Pad Go 2, the second member of the OnePlus Pad Go Series.





OnePlus 15R

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 15R in two stunning colourways. The first, Charcoal Black, is perfect for those who love to fly stealthily under the radar, while the second, Mint Breeze, is a light, refreshing tone which proves green doesn't always have to be mean.

Both colourways show off the beautiful new design of the OnePlus 15R to full effect, including its new camera deco aligned at exactly 45 degrees from the top left corner and beautifully flat metal mid-frame. This design ensures OnePlus 15R has the industry's most complete durability ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K and is suitable for everything that life throws at you.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed to deliver a high-quality and accessible tablet experience for the popular mid-range segment. It features a sleek and skin-friendly finish, smooth to the touch and elegantly refined, and is available in two colourways: Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black variant further enhances connectivity as the first OnePlus tablet to feature 5G, offering high-speed performance for seamless use on the go.

Rounding out the offering is the all-new OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, which marks the debut of an integrated stylus in the Pad Go series, designed to enhance productivity and precision for note-taking and creative work, making it a perfect companion for students and working professionals.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus 15R will be unveiled in full on 17 December, and more details will be available over the following weeks.