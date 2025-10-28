OpenAI’s big bet on India: Free ChatGPT Go access for 1 year starting Nov 4

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that it will offer free access to ChatGPT Go for one year to all users in India who sign up during a special promotional period starting November 4.

The offer comes as part of OpenAI’s celebration of its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, which will also be held on the same day.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription plan that gives users access to many of the platform’s advanced features, including higher message limits, more image generation, longer memory, and the ability to upload more files and images.

All these features are powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model.

The plan was first launched in India in August this year after users requested a more affordable way to use ChatGPT’s advanced tools.

Within just a month of its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT users in India more than doubled.

Following this strong response, OpenAI expanded ChatGPT Go to nearly 90 countries worldwide.

India is currently ChatGPT’s second-largest market and one of the fastest-growing.

Millions of users across the country -- students, professionals, and developers -- are already using ChatGPT daily to learn new skills, boost creativity, and build innovative projects.

The new offer reflects OpenAI’s continued “India-first” approach and supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to expand access to artificial intelligence tools and encourage innovation across the country.

OpenAI is also working with civil society groups, educational platforms, and government-led initiatives to make AI tools more accessible and inclusive.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month offer, with more details to be announced soon.

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by how Indian users are using ChatGPT Go.

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools,” he said.