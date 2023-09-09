Pixel Watch 2 India launch confirmed: Expected price, specifications and more

The long-awaited Google Pixel Watch is finally coming to India. On its social media site, Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 2 will launch globally at the Made by Google launch event, scheduled for October 4. In India, the watch will be available later on October 5. It will be sold through Flipkart. Google's Made by Google will see the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the updated Pixel Buds Pro.



Google made an exciting announcement last Friday about its new offerings in India. They are all set to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and you can start pre-ordering them exclusively on Flipkart starting October 5.



As for nitty-gritty details like the price and specs of the Pixel Watch 2, Google is keeping us in suspense for now. However, we were given a sneak peek of its design in a video posted on X. It has a sleek porcelain-coloured band and looks quite similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch. Interestingly, the Pixel Watch has never arrived in India, so this is exciting news for tech enthusiasts.



Pixel Watch 2: Expected Specifications



Google has been quite secretive about the specifications of the Pixel Watch 2, leaving us in suspense. However, there have been some leaks and reports doing the rounds about what we can expect from this smartwatch.

A recent report suggests the Pixel Watch 2 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset. It is still being determined whether it will be the Snapdragon W5 or its beefier sibling, the Snapdragon W5+. What's intriguing is that it is rumoured to offer a battery life of over 24 hours, even with its always-on display (AOD) feature active. This should be great news for users who want a smartwatch that doesn't run out of battery in the middle of the day. It is also expected to run Wear OS 4, Google's wearable operating system.



Additionally, there is talk of four new watch faces that will debut with the Pixel Watch 2: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital and Analog Bold. As for the build, it is likely to have an aluminium body, which should make it stylish and durable.



Some hints from the Google Play Console listing suggest that it could be powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, which is believed to be part of the Snapdragon W5 family. All of these leaks and reports are certainly building anticipation for the official reveal of the Pixel Watch 2.