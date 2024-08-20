Poco Pad 5G Specifications Leak on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch

Poco is gearing up for the launch of its new tablet, the Poco Pad 5G, in India on August 23. As anticipation builds, key specifications of the device have surfaced on Geekbench, hinting at what users can expect from this upcoming release. The Poco Pad 5G is already available in global markets, and it appears that the Indian version will carry the same impressive specs.



Geekbench Listing Reveals KeySpecifications

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Poco Pad 5G, identified by the model number 24074PCD2I, will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. This is the same model listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), confirming its imminent launch. The tablet will also come equipped with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance.

In terms of performance, the Poco Pad 5G scored 1,035 points in single-core tests and 2,978 points in multi-core tests. These scores align with those seen in global reviews, suggesting consistent performance across different markets. The listing also indicates that the tablet will run on Android 14, likely with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay, offering a user-friendly experience.

Poco Pad 5G: Full Specifications

The Poco Pad 5G is designed to be both sleek and lightweight, with dimensions of 280.00mm in height, 181.85mm in width, and a thickness of just 7.52mm, weighing in at 571g. The tablet features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, delivering sharp visuals with a pixel density of 249 ppi. The display supports a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and responsive touch controls. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the display is both vibrant and durable.

Under the hood, the Poco Pad 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, featuring an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.4GHz and an Adreno GPU for smooth graphics performance. The tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for apps, games, and media.

The camera setup includes an 8MP rear camera capable of recording 1080P video at 30fps and an 8MP front camera with similar video capabilities, making it ideal for video calls and casual photography.

The Poco Pad 5G is powered by a large 10,000mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging via USB Type-C, ensuring you stay connected all day long. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, the Poco Pad 5G promises a seamless and intuitive user experience.