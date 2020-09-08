PUBG Mobile to run solely by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean company

Last week the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile along with other 117 more China-linked apps. In response to the ban, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Corporation has announced that Tencent Games will no longer have publishing rights to the game in India.

"In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans," PUBG Corporation said in a blog.

PUBG Mobile was also banned in India due to security concerns, as the publisher of the game, Tencent Games is a Chinese company. With the latest move, PUBG Mobile will now be solely run by PUBG Corporation, which is a South Korean company.

PUBG Mobile's ban order still stands despite this decision by PUBG Corporation. The company further added that it would share more updates soon, which could mean a possible relief for PUBG Mobile players in India. After last week's ban, PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The PUBG game can still be played by those who had it installed on their devices. However, new updates like the new PUBG Mobile 1.0 are not available for users in the country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned these apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It said the decision was taken amid growing nature of threats.

The Government further added that the action against these mobile phone apps was taken after it got many complaints from several sources about stealing users' data and secretly transmitting them in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India.