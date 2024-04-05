Realme 12X Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Realme is set to introduce its newest addition to the smartphone market today in India with the launch of the Realme 12X. Amidst a series of recent releases, including the 12 Pro series, 12+ series, and updates to the Narzo series, the Realme 12X stands out with its impressive features. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, this entry-level smartphone promises seamless performance. Additionally, it supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, enabling users to quickly recharge their devices. The primary 50MP AI Camera ensures exceptional photo quality, while the IP54 Dust & Water Resistance rating offers durability. Dual stereo speakers provide immersive audio, and with 128GB of storage expandable up to 16GB RAM, users have ample space for their apps and files.



Realme 12X: Price and Availability The Realme 12X is available in two variants: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,499. Both variants are offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours. Customers can avail of a discount of INR 1000 using select bank cards. A special sale on 5th April 2024 offers the device at an offer price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB variant. Regular sales commence on 10th April 2024, on realme.com and Flipkart.



Realme 12X: Specifications The Realme 12X features a large 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals even in bright sunlight with 950 nits brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, it offers robust performance and efficiency. The Vapour Chamber Cooling System maintains optimal temperature during intense tasks. With a 5000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC Charger, users enjoy extended usage and rapid recharging. Safety features include the VCVT Intelligent Tuning Algorithm and VFC Trickle Charging Algorithm, along with a five-core protection system. Smart power usage features and seamless network switching between 4G and 5G further enhance the user experience.