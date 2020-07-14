Realme C11 to Launch in India at 1 PM Today: Watch the Live Updates

Realme is prepared to launch another smartphone under the C-series – Realme C11 – at 1 pm today in India. The smartphone has already been launched in Malaysia, where the phone was launched with Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and up to 4 GB RAM.

In India, the smartphone can be bought on Flipkart. Realme has also announced that it will launch a 10,000 mAh power bank along with Realme C11 at an event today.

Realme C11 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 1 pm IST. You can visit the company's YouTube page to catch the livestream or you can tap on the webcast link embedded below.





Realme C11: What we Expect

Realme launched Realme C11 last month in Malaysia. According to the specifications that the device flaunted there, we can expect the Realme smartphone to carry a drop-shaped screen and a square rear camera.

Additional, the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will feature a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Helio G35 chip powers the device, the phone will be power backed with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will also feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will probably come with no fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone comes with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams. The smartphone is also expected to be available in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour variants.