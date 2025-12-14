Kunal Kemmu explains why long-format series offer deeper creative satisfaction than films

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu, who is currently earning praise for his performance in the recently released streaming series Single Papa, has opened up about the creative differences between working in films and long-format digital content. Speaking during the promotional run of the series, Kunal reflected on how episodic storytelling allows actors to explore characters more deeply compared to the tight structure of cinema.

According to Kunal, films demand performance within a strictly defined time frame, while series offer the freedom to gradually build a character over multiple episodes. “It’s more interesting to do a series because you get to live that character for a longer period of time,” he said, adding that audiences usually spend only two to three hours with a film character, whereas a series allows for a much more layered journey.

He explained that long-format storytelling enables actors to stay “in the skin” of a character, as their arc evolves over time. However, Kunal emphasised that the real foundation lies in the writing. “Primarily, it’s at the writing stage because they are the architects of the ship. They build the character in detail,” he noted. He added that a well-written role makes an actor’s job easier and enhances the viewing experience, while poorly written parts can become exhausting.

Single Papa marks Kunal Kemmu’s third outing in the streaming space after Abhay and Pop Kaun?. Between these projects, he also expanded his creative horizons by making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, a film that is steadily gaining recognition as a modern cult favourite.

Sharing his experience on Single Papa, Kunal said he feels creatively “spent” in a fulfilling way, having explored the character thoroughly. He particularly enjoyed diving into the emotional dynamics and relationships that unfold over the course of the series, something he feels is uniquely rewarding about long-format storytelling.