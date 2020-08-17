Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 PM

Redmi 9 Prime entered in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone brings along a 13 MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 5,020 mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone can be purchase today on Amazon at 12 pm.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price and Availability

The Redmi 9 Prime is available in two storage variants- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is pricing at Rs 9,999, and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant cost Rs 11,999.

Redmi 9 Prime comes in four colours options Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. The Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale at noon, i.e. 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com today.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and also sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. A MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the smartphone. The screen sports a waterdrop notch at the top. It brings along a Reading Mode 2.0, features system-wide Dark Mode.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front. The smartphone's camera app comes with some creative video modes like Kaleidoscopic video mode, palm shutter, from others.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes along with a 10 W charger in the box, but it supports up to 18 W fast charging. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device also comes with an option to expand storage by up to 512 GB further.