X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech

Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 PM

Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 PM
x

Redmi 9 Prime

Highlights

Redmi 9 Prime: The smartphone has a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front.

Redmi 9 Prime entered in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone brings along a 13 MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 5,020 mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone can be purchase today on Amazon at 12 pm.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price and Availability

The Redmi 9 Prime is available in two storage variants- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is pricing at Rs 9,999, and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant cost Rs 11,999.

Redmi 9 Prime comes in four colours options Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black. The Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale at noon, i.e. 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com today.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and also sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. A MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the smartphone. The screen sports a waterdrop notch at the top. It brings along a Reading Mode 2.0, features system-wide Dark Mode.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front. The smartphone's camera app comes with some creative video modes like Kaleidoscopic video mode, palm shutter, from others.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes along with a 10 W charger in the box, but it supports up to 18 W fast charging. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device also comes with an option to expand storage by up to 512 GB further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X