Redmi Note 13 Pro+ details officially released; India launch on January 4

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 series is poised to make its debut in India on January 4, with the company officially unveiling details about the upcoming devices, including the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The series is expected to feature three models—Standard, Pro, and Pro+. While the Chinese launch already revealed these variants, the company has teased that the Indian specifications will closely align with those of the Chinese models.



The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has been making waves ahead of its official Indian launch, and key details have been disclosed by the brand. Priced at CNY 1,999 in China (approximately Rs 22,800), the 5G-enabled Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is anticipated to be competitively priced under Rs 30,000 in the Indian market.



One of the highlighted features of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is its refreshed design. Teasers showcase a leather finish at the back with a unique multi-colour approach. Notably, the rear sensors are seamlessly integrated directly into the panel, eliminating the need for a camera module—a design trend increasingly seen in many mid-range smartphones. This design choice not only offers a contemporary aesthetic but is also expected to enhance the phone's grip.



Additionally, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will boast an IP68 water-resistant rating. This certification implies that the device can withstand submersion at a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, providing durability against water splashes during the rainy season. While not the first Redmi phone in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment to offer an IP68 rating, the inclusion aligns with industry standards, as seen in phones from Motorola and Samsung.



Under the hood, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, ensuring robust performance. The teasers further confirm the presence of a 1.5K display with curved edges. Although the exact dimensions for the Indian market are yet to be unveiled, the Chinese model features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Xiaomi is expected to include a charger in the retail package, ensuring a seamless out-of-the-box experience for users.



In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ boasts a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the front camera offers a 16-megapixel resolution. While the Chinese model operates on Android 13 OS, it remains unclear whether the Indian variant will follow suit or debut with the latest Android 14.



As the anticipation builds for the Redmi Note 13 series launch in India, Xiaomi aims to deliver a device that combines striking design, powerful features, and competitive pricing to capture the attention of Indian consumers.