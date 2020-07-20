Redmi Note 9 to Launch at 12 PM in India: Know How to Watch Launch Event Live

Earlier this year Redmi India launched two smartphones of the Redmi Note 9 series: Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Today, Redmi is expected to launch another smartphone in India in the series, Redmi Note 9. Redmi Note 9 with 3 GB RAM already made its global debut in May.

Redmi Note 9 launch: Watch Live Updates

Today the Redmi Note 9 launch event will start at 12 pm. One can check the Redmi YouTube page and other social media channels to watch the live stream.

The time has come to LEVEL UP 🎮



Up your GAME , quite literally with the #UndisputedChampion arriving on 20th July 🤩



Get notified NOW: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxr pic.twitter.com/LuDrduIs8f — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2020

Redmi Note 9: Expected Specifications

As per an earlier report, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 will be similar to the one that was launched in May 2020. The report suggests that the smartphone may feature a 6.53-inch IPS display along with a punch hole cut out on the left corner top. When it comes to the optical department, the report says that Redmi Note 9 is expected to flaunt a quad rear camera setup just like other ranges in the series. It may also bring along a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. You might also get a 13 MP front camera, for selfies purpose.

The report also suggests that it might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and may also offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Reportedly, Redmi Note 9 will be equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It might most probably run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

When it comes to pricing, the report indicates that Redmi Note 9 might be priced below Rs 15,000.