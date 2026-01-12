REDMI Pad 2 Pro Goes on Sale Today: Everything Pro. On The Go

REDMI Pad 2 Pro is now available for purchase in India, bringing a powerful, large-screen computing experience designed for users who want more space to watch, learn, create, and multitask without compromising on mobility.

Built around versatility and endurance, REDMI Pad 2 Pro delivers an immersive tablet experience that seamlessly adapts to entertainment, productivity, and everyday use. With a refined design and thoughtfully integrated features, it represents a step forward in portable computing.

At its core is the world’s largest 12000mAh battery in a 30.73cm tablet, offering exceptional real-world endurance for streaming, studying, meetings, and gaming through long days. Support for 33W fast charging ensures quick top-ups, while 27W wired quick reverse charging adds everyday flexibility by allowing the tablet to power smartphones and accessories when required.

Performance is powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, enabling smooth multitasking, responsive app performance, and stable operation across demanding workloads.

Visual immersion takes centre stage with a 30.73 cm 2.5K display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, optimised for content consumption. The display supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync for fluid motion across movies, sports, gaming, and reading. Dolby Vision® enhances colour and contrast, while TÜV Triple Eye Protection and DC dimming ensure comfortable viewing during extended sessions.

Entertainment is further elevated through a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos®, delivering rich, room-filling sound that makes REDMI Pad 2 Pro ideal for shared spaces, online classes, and immersive binge-watching.

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, REDMI Pad 2 Pro integrates seamlessly with the Xiaomi ecosystem through features such as Home Screen+, Shared Clipboard, Call Sync, and Network Sync, enabling a fluid cross-device workflow. The tablet is backed by 5 years of software updates and 7 years of security updates and is Xiaomi HyperOS 3 ready. Support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search further enhances productivity and discovery, while expandable storage of up to 2TB via microSD ensures ample space for entertainment, documents, and creative projects.

Accessories That Extend Productivity

REDMI Pad 2 Pro supports a range of productivity-focused accessories designed to enhance everyday use.

The REDMI Smart Pen offers precise, low-latency input for note-taking, document annotation, sketching, and creative work. Designed to feel natural and responsive, it enables seamless transitions between writing, drawing, and navigation, making it ideal for students, professionals, and creators.

The REDMI Pad 2 Pro Keyboard transforms the tablet into a lightweight workstation. Designed for comfortable typing, it enables efficient handling of emails, documents, presentations, and multitasking. Combined with split-screen support and Xiaomi HyperOS interconnectivity, the keyboard allows REDMI Pad 2 Pro to transition effortlessly from entertainment to focused productivity.

Price and Availability

REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G will be available in Quick Silver and Graphite Grey across two storage variants 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

REDMI Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi) will be available in Quick Silver and Graphite Grey in an 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Product Starting Price Bank Offers Availability Channels First Sale REDMI Pad 2 Pro (Wi-Fi) Starting from INR 24,999 Up to INR 2,000 instant discount on Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs (SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank) Amazon India, mi.com, Authorised retail partners January 12, 2026 12:00 PM REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Starting from INR 27,999 Up to INR 2,000 instant discount on Credit Cards and Credit Card EMIs (SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank) Flipkart, mi.com, Authorised retail partners January 12, 2026 12:00 PM

Accessories Pricing: