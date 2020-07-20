Reliance Jio discontinues two of its cheapest plans

Reliance Jio has discontinued two of its most-affordable plans for JioPhone users in India. Both the plans cost less than Rs 100 and offer short-term validity.

Check out what each of these plans offered:

Rs 69 Plan for JioPhone Users

This plan was offering 14 days validity and a total data of 7GB and 25 free SMS to the users. Users get unlimited calling to Jio numbers and 250 minutes free to call on other telecom networks. As part of the plan, it also included complimentary access to Jio apps.

Rs 49 Plan for JioPhone Users

This plan also came with the validity of 14 days; however, the data offered is 2GB data for these two weeks. The other benefits remained the same as in the Rs 69 plan. Users get 25 free SMS, unlimited calling to Jio users and 250 minutes free for calls made on other networks and access to Jio apps as well.

For those who are not aware, these plans were introduced in February 2020 as 'shorter validity plans.' They were listed as a separate category on Jio website plans for JioPhone users. The page now has got two sections now — Jio all-in-one plans and JioPhone 153.

After the discontinuation of these plans, the JioPhone most-affordable plan for the users is Rs 75 plans. This plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 3GB data, 50 SMSes, free calls to all Jio numbers and 500 minutes FUP limit to non-Jio numbers.