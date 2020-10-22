Reliance Jio Launches Jiopages Browser That Supports Eight Indian Languages

Reliance Jio has launched its own web browser called JioPages, based on the Chromium Blink engine. According to Reliance Jio, this browser comes with Emoji domain support, encrypted connection and support for eight Indian languages that includes Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. JioPages is aimed at Indian users and is available on Google Play Store now. It will come with a personalised home screen which will allow users to select any preferred search engine from Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go as their default search engine. For quick access, the users can also "pin" any website on the home screen.

If users want, they will also have a choice to switch to different colourful themes or even dark mode. When it comes to the content, JioPages will send a notification on topics that are "important or of interest to the user". Based on language, topic and region, it will show customised content to the user. A new feature called Informative Card will show key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines in the form of clickable banners. Users can get all the related information by just tapping on them.

Based on their state JioPages will provide users to get customised content. To access information in their regional language, they can select their preferred state. JioPages will automatically categorise downloads as per their file types like image, video, document or pages. JioPages also comes with Incognito mode, just like other browsers. To get access to incognito mode, users will have an option to set up a fingerprint or a pin code. As per Jio "the browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience".