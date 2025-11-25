Samsung Black Friday Deal: Free Soundbars Worth ₹92,990 With Vision AI TVs

Samsung has announced a Black Friday offer on its Vision AI TV range. Buyers can get free soundbars worth up to ₹92,990 with select TVs.

Cashback and EMI Options

Customers can get 20% cashback with select bank cards.

Axis Bank credit card holders get an extra 10% cashback.

Zero down payment and easy EMI plans are also available.

Vision AI TV Models

The offer is valid on:

Neo QLED 8K

OLED

Neo QLED

QLED

The Frame

Key Features

These TVs come with:

AI picture and sound optimisation

Bixby voice assistant

Live Translate

SmartThings support

Generative Wallpaper

Seven years of OS updates

Knox Security

Where to Buy

The offer is available on Samsung stores, the Samsung website, and major online shopping platforms.

Why This Matters

Samsung wants more customers to try its AI-powered TVs by adding premium soundbars and strong cashback benefits.