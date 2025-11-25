Samsung Black Friday Deal: Free Soundbars Worth ₹92,990 With Vision AI TVs
Samsung is offering free soundbars worth up to ₹92,990 on select Vision AI TVs this Black Friday.
Samsung has announced a Black Friday offer on its Vision AI TV range. Buyers can get free soundbars worth up to ₹92,990 with select TVs.
Cashback and EMI Options
Customers can get 20% cashback with select bank cards.
Axis Bank credit card holders get an extra 10% cashback.
Zero down payment and easy EMI plans are also available.
Vision AI TV Models
The offer is valid on:
Neo QLED 8K
OLED
Neo QLED
QLED
The Frame
Key Features
These TVs come with:
AI picture and sound optimisation
Bixby voice assistant
Live Translate
SmartThings support
Generative Wallpaper
Seven years of OS updates
Knox Security
Where to Buy
The offer is available on Samsung stores, the Samsung website, and major online shopping platforms.
Why This Matters
Samsung wants more customers to try its AI-powered TVs by adding premium soundbars and strong cashback benefits.