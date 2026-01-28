Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Reaches End of Software Support After Final Security Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 users are approaching the end of an era. Nearly five years after the flagship lineup first arrived, Samsung is now delivering what is likely the final official security update for the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra models, marking the close of the company’s promised support cycle.

The Galaxy S21 series was introduced in 2021 by the company and it was promised a set number of updates. At launch, Samsung committed to providing up to five years of security patches for the devices. With the January 2026 rollout, that commitment appears to have reached its conclusion.

This is an important update not just because of the history but also the significance that it offers for these users.

Unlike operating system upgrades that bring new features and interface changes, security patches quietly protect smartphones from emerging threats and vulnerabilities. Without these regular fixes, devices gradually become more exposed to risks such as malware, hacking attempts, and software exploits.

At a time when Apple is rolling out updates for a 13-year-old iPhone, Samsung is cutting the software plug for the 5-year-old S21 series in the market. The OS upgrades for the model ended in 2023 and now this will most likely be the last but an important update for these users.

Samsung is gradually rolling out the update for all its users, which has 55 security patches, out of which 23 have come from Google, linked to the Android exploits reported widely across the media. Reports further say that Samsung has offered the update with one critical fix and 28 of them with a high-risk warning. The update is starting with South Korea for now but expect the company to make it available in regions like India in the next few weeks.

The update will be provided over-the-air so you just have to keep checking the settings of the S21 phones and see if a new update pops up in a few week’s time.

For many users, this development raises an obvious question — what next?

While the phones will continue to function normally, the absence of future security support means long-term safety could be compromised. Users who rely heavily on banking apps, digital payments, or sensitive work data may want to think about upgrading sooner rather than later.

Samsung already has alternatives ready. Its newer Galaxy S24 and S25 models come with a much longer commitment, offering up to seven years of OS and security updates. The upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to launch in February, is also likely to follow the same extended support timeline.

For loyal S21 owners, the devices have had a respectable run. But with software protection winding down, now may be the right moment to start considering a replacement that promises a longer and safer future.