Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected Launch and Prices for S24+, S24 Ultra in India

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 launch event is just around the corner, with leaks providing insights into the expected prices for the S24+ and S24 Ultra models in India. According to recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ might be priced between Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,05,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This range suggests a possible increase of more than Rs 10,000 compared to the previous Galaxy S23+ model, which was available for Rs 94,999.

Likewise, the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, considered the flagship model, is rumored to be priced at Rs 1,34,999 or Rs 1,35,999 for the same configuration. Comparatively, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched at Rs 1,24,999, indicating a potential price hike of Rs 10,000 for the new flagship series. However, it's essential to note that these prices are based on leaks and not official announcements.

The upcoming Samsung event, scheduled in 2 days, is expected to unveil three models: the standard Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the S24 Ultra. While leaks provide insights into the potential price increases for the Plus and Ultra models, the standard S24 model's pricing remains unknown. The Galaxy S23 was introduced at a starting price of Rs 74,999, and there's speculation that the standard S24 might maintain a similar price point.



Samsung has been emphasizing the AI features integrated into the new Galaxy S24 series, promising an enhanced user experience. The leaks surrounding the pricing suggest a notable increase, but it's crucial to await the official announcement for confirmation. In some cases, companies decide to retain existing price points, as indicated by previous leaks.



For those eager to explore the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series, pre-reservations have already commenced. Interested individuals can register on the official Samsung India website to stay updated on the latest information and details about the upcoming flagship devices set to debut in 2024.