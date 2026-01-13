Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Hit Stores in March After Late-February Launch

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, but fans might have to exercise a little patience before they can actually buy one. While the official unveiling is expected soon, new reports suggest that the devices will not be available in stores immediately after launch.

According to multiple leaks, Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, 2026, during a Galaxy Unpacked event that is expected to take place in San Francisco, USA. This would be a slight delay compared to last year, when the Galaxy S25 series debuted on January 22, 2025. Although the launch date seems fairly certain, the retail availability appears to be pushed back further than many buyers might expect.

A report from French publication Dealabs indicates that Samsung will begin taking pre-orders on the same day as the February 25 launch. However, actual sales of the Galaxy S26 series are tipped to start on March 11, 2026. This suggests a waiting period of about two weeks between announcement and availability, a strategy that Samsung has followed in the past. For instance, the Galaxy S25 series went on sale on February 7, 2025, several weeks after its January unveiling.

In terms of models, Samsung is expected to introduce three devices: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier rumours had hinted at a Galaxy S26 Edge replacing the Plus variant, but that plan is now believed to have been scrapped. The company is reportedly sticking with a more traditional three-phone lineup this year.

Design-wise, all three phones are expected to feature a refreshed look with unified camera modules, similar to those seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The premium Galaxy S26 Ultra may also come with more rounded corners, giving it a softer and more refined aesthetic.

Display upgrades are also on the cards. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-built privacy display. The Galaxy S26 Plus is also expected to grow to a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, up from the 6.7-inch display on its predecessor. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 is likely to keep a more compact 6.2-inch AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, Samsung is preparing to introduce its new Exynos 2600 chipset in select markets, while other regions are expected to receive devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This dual-chip strategy is consistent with Samsung’s previous flagship releases.

Photography will continue to be a major focus, particularly on the Ultra model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain its quad-camera setup — a 200-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel 3x telephoto, and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto — but with improved image processing aimed at better skin tones and colour accuracy. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are likely to get a new 12-megapixel 3x telephoto, paired with 50-megapixel main and ultrawide cameras.

Pricing is still being finalised, but early indications suggest Samsung may keep costs in line with the previous generation. In India, the Galaxy S25 launched at Rs 80,999, the S25 Plus at Rs 99,999, and the S25 Ultra at Rs 1,29,999, and similar pricing is expected for the S26 range.