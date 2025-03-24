Live
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Launch Date, Price, Specifications and Leaks
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2026 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip and enhanced camera features.
Samsung's Galaxy S series debuts early each year, and with the Galaxy S25 Ultra launching in early 2025, attention has already shifted to its successor. While official details are scarce, leaks and rumours about the Galaxy S26 Ultra are gaining momentum. Here's a look at what to expect, including its potential launch date, pricing, and key features.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Release Date
Samsung has maintained a consistent launch schedule for its Galaxy S Ultra series, typically unveiling new models in January and releasing them in February. If this pattern holds, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be announced on January 21, 2026, with sales beginning on February 4, 2026. However, these dates remain speculative and could change as we get closer to the launch.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Price
As a premium flagship, the Galaxy S Ultra series has always been priced at the higher end. While there are no indications of a price increase, Samsung is unlikely to lower the cost. Based on previous models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's base variant (256GB) could be priced at around Rs 1,29,999.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera Upgrades
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may continue with a quad-camera setup featuring:
- 200MP primary sensor
- 50MP ultra-wide lens
- 50MP 5x zoom camera
- 10MP 3x zoom camera
While significant camera upgrades are yet to be confirmed, Samsung might enhance the resolution of one of the secondary sensors. Additionally, a 12MP front camera is expected, with leaks suggesting a possible under-display selfie camera, which could eliminate the punch-hole design for a seamless display.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Design & Display
The flat-sided design introduced with the Galaxy S25 Ultra may carry over to the S26 Ultra. However, if the under-display selfie camera rumour turns out to be true, the display could be completely uninterrupted, providing a more immersive viewing experience.
Samsung is expected to retain the 6.9-inch AMOLED display, with possible improvements in brightness and efficiency. Reports suggest that the device could achieve an impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness, enhancing visibility in bright conditions.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Specifications
Powering the Galaxy S26 Ultra is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, built on a 3nm process. While Samsung's 2nm chip production is still in development, Qualcomm is likely to stick with 3nm technology for this model.
Expected specifications include:
- RAM: 12GB
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless
- Storage Options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Software & Updates
The S26 Ultra will run One UI 8, based on Android 16, bringing new AI-driven enhancements. Samsung is also expected to offer 7 years of software updates, ensuring support until 2033. With cutting-edge upgrades in camera, display, and AI-powered software, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be one of Samsung's most advanced flagships yet.