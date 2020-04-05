Skype Comes Up New Feature 'Meet Now' For Video Calls

Corona has made everyone to be locked at their homes… When it comes to employees, most of the companies have opted for work from home making their people free from travelling.

Many tech giants are also lending their hands to Governments in order to come out from this deadly crisis. Be it in the form of financial aid or coming up with new features in their apps, the companies are taking every step makes the situation a little better.

The video calling app Skype is also doing the same… It has announced a new feature 'Meet Now' which helps the people by allowing them to make calls without signing up or downloads.

According to this feature, Skype allows all the contacts in mobile to get connected in the video calls. This can be done by generating a link… The person who wants to join the call needs to click on the link and begin the video call.

For all those non-skype members, this feature will make them connected with the video call through the web client. This special feature is only temporary as it will be available only for 30 days.