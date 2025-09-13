Sony’s Latest Xperia Introduces a Sleek Camera Bar Design

The thing that makes Xperia latest model distinct is the first major redesign of the rear part of the Xperia's design in more than five years. Instead of the usual design, Sony has gone for a horizontal camera bar which has been seen by the recent Google Pixels and, more recently, Apple's new iPhones.

From the time that the Xperia 5 debuted in 2019 the Sony Xperia new phone has always had vertically stacked Xperia camera bar that are tucked away in one corner, with one or two exceptions such as that of the Xperia Pro-I. This Xperia 10 VII breaks away from this mold by introducing an elevated strip in the shape of a pill that extends across the back and houses two cameras.

If you turn it to the front and you'll feel more at ease. Sony hasn't completely eliminated its chunky bezels that sit above and below that screen. This makes the phone a high structure than what its 6.1- inch 120Hz display would suggest. It's still lower and lighter than its challengers. Additionally, the company has also abandoned its signature aspect ratio of 21:9 choosing instead to go with the more common 19.5:9 proportions found on most modern smartphones.

Sony lovers will be delighted to know that a few iconic Sony Xperia features remain. The well-loved 3.5mm headphone jack is present, as is microSD card support that allows for expansion of storage. A shutter button on the side is also back however it's not as distinctive of as it was in the past.

Beyond the design, however it's still much a mid-range phone. Its power is provided by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip that isn't designed to handle heavy lifting. The dual rear Xperia phone camera design come with the main lens of 50MP and an ultrawide 13MP, which is good but not groundbreaking considering its price. The 5,000mAh battery is said to last up to two days of usage however you'll need to rely on wired charging.