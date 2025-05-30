Spotify Enhances Podcast Experience with New Following Feed and Discovery Tools

Spotify is rolling out new podcast-centric features to make following and discovering shows easier than ever. Aiming to improve the user experience, the streaming giant has introduced a Following feed in its mobile app—a dedicated space for users to catch up on the latest episodes from their favourite podcasts.

In a recent blog post, Spotify acknowledged that “finding the latest episodes of podcasts you follow has proved to be challenging.” The new Following feed addresses this by offering an easy-to-access section within the main Podcast tab on the Home screen, where all new releases from followed shows are neatly organised.

Beyond helping users keep track of their subscriptions, Spotify is also stepping up podcast discovery. The Home feed will now feature personalised podcast and video podcast recommendations just below the shortcut section. These suggestions are designed to make exploring new content smoother and more immersive. To build trust with users, Spotify may also include a short note explaining why a specific show was recommended, helping “make bold picks feel more accessible.”

On the creator side, Spotify is rolling out tools to enhance audience engagement. A new “In this episode” section will allow podcasters to link to Spotify content mentioned during their shows. This feature is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Additionally, threaded replies and emoji reactions are being added to podcast comments, providing more dynamic ways for listeners to engage with hosts and other fans.

With these updates, Spotify continues to position itself as a one-stop hub for podcast lovers and creators alike.