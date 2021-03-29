Spotify launches redesigned desktop app, web player

New Delhi: Spotify has announced it is rolling out a new look for its streaming service on the desktop, with the launch of a redesigned app for both Mac and Windows, as well as an updated web app.

The redesign brings a lot of cosmetic changes, some features are finding a new place within the app, but the biggest noticeable change will be the similarity to the mobile app.

"Since the desktop experience served as the original window to the world for Spotify, this was not a task we took lightly. It took months of tests and research, talking to users, and gathering feedback. Now, we're pleased to deliver a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for our listeners to use Spotify across our desktop app and web player for the years to come," the company said in a statement.

The biggest feature in the new update is the ability for Spotify Premium users to download songs on the desktop app.

The search tool is now located on the left side of the navigation page. It was earlier kept on top of the home screen. A search bar has been added to playlists as well.

The new redesign is already rolling out to all users globally, but it might take weeks to hit everyone.