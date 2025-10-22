Stay Safe Online: WhatsApp & Facebook Add Scam Warnings!

WhatsApp and Facebook are getting new tools to stop online scams. Some people were trapped in video calls, and scammers could steal money or data.

WhatsApp Screen Sharing Warning

WhatsApp will now warn you before sharing your screen with someone you don’t know. It reminds you to share only with people you trust. Screen sharing is secure and not recorded.

Messenger Scam Alerts

Messenger will warn you about suspicious messages. It may ask you to check the message with AI and explain how scammers can steal information.

Why These Tools Matter

These tools help prevent mistakes and protect your money and data. In India, UPI apps also warn users when sending money to avoid scams.