Tech Giant Google Postpones The Launch Of Android 11 Beta Version

Slowly all the tech giants are coming out of the Coronavirus fever… This pandemic has taught all the humans a big lesson and made us all maintain self-hygiene. Coming to the other side of this disease, many of them have turned to online to complete their works.



Be it employees, students or gamers, everyone is now witnessing the best usage on internet and are completing their works sitting at home. Even all the tech companies are launching their products through virtual events are getting closer to their users in this way…

Well, the tech giant Google also launched its high-end devices this way earlier this month and now it is ready to come up with its Android 11 beta version. But due to some issues, the launch date of this software has been postponed by a month. According to sources, the new release date of this beta version is 3rd June.

This makes the launch of beta 2 and beta 3 versions also move their dates by a month. Officially, Beta 2 moves to July 2020 and Beta 3 to August.

The android developers team has announced this news on their official blogpost page and also mentioned that the new changes that are to be made in these softwaresturns the reason for the delay of the launch.