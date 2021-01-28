Telegram's new feature helps to import chats from WhatsApp

Telegram is working on a new feature that will allow users to import chats from WhatsApp and other messaging apps. The new feature comes as WhatsApp users switch to alternatives like Telegram and Signal.

The new Telegram feature was released as an update for iOS users on the App Store. However, it was quickly retired, and a new update was rolled out without this feature. But 9to5Mac managed to test the new feature before it was retired. Telegram users on iOS who still have version 7.4 can have access to it.

The Telegram 7.4 release notes say that users can import chats from WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk, and other apps. In WhatsApp, this function works with the "Export chat" function. Users can open a chat, select the "More" menu, and choose Export Chat. A ZIP file of that particular chat will be created and exported to Telegram via iOS Share Sheet.

Once done, you can choose which contact or group chat you want to export WhatsApp chat on Telegram to all messages from that chat to Telegram and the selected specific chat. Telegram will also highlight these chats as "imported".

The new feature is relatively easy to use and can be useful for those who switch from WhatsApp or any other application to Telegram. 9to5Mac adds that some iPhone users can import Telegram chats in the latest version of the app, but the feature has yet to be made official.