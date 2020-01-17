TikTok, the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019 after WhatsApp

In the year 2019 TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app.

Sensor Tower shared the statistics that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, with nearly 220 million downloads, which signified a 24 per cent increase over Q3 2019. AS per reports, out of the total, India alone was responsible for almost 45 per cent of TikTok's first-time downloads in 2019.

Reports suggest that in the quarter, TikTok's revenue grew by a massive 540 per cent year-on-year.

This quarter WhatsApp remained on top, leading four Facebook-owned apps in the top five. WhatsApp experienced massive growth of 39 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q4 2019.

During Q4 19, only WhatsApp and TikTok had maximum downloads in India.

Google also had a great quarter. According to the report, in more than five years for the first time, Google passed Facebook to become the top mobile publisher by worldwide downloads on the App Store. In Q4 2019, Google collective close to 850 million downloads when compared to Facebook's nearly 800 million.

Google had six of the top 20 App Store apps in the quarter, including YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Chrome.

When we consider overall downloads for the year, though, Google still trails behind Facebook.

The report also discloses that the worldwide app downloads totalled 28.7 billion in the quarter, which is 4.7 per cent year-over-year increase. 2019 full year downloads grew 9.1 per cent to 114.9 billion, including 30.6 billion on the App Store and 84.3 billion from Google Play.