Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 29 May 2021

Twitter working on Tweet Reactions, Similar to Facebook emojis

Twitter is working on emoji reactions to tweets similar to what Facebook offers. Currently, you can only like a tweet by tapping the heart button. However, Twitter plans to add more reactions for "Like", "Cheer", "Hmm", "Sad", and "Haha".

Google, FB, WhatsApp share details as per new IT rules; Twitter wants time: Sources

Most large social media platforms have reportedly shared details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer with the ministry as laid down in the new rules.

WhatsApp privacy policy: It won't limit functionality even if you don't accept it

Earlier this month, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said users would lose functionality over time if they didn't accept its new privacy policy by May 15th. Now Facebook says that plan has changed in a reversal, and users who don't accept the updated policy actually won't see limited functionality.

Apple delays Podcast subscriptions until June

Apple is delaying the launch of its next Podcast subscriptions until June, the company announced in an email sent to creators on Friday. The service was previously scheduled to launch this month. Instead, Apple announced that it would offer its Podcasters program to creators for Rs 1,799 per year (price for Indian podcasters).

Twitter pauses blue badge verification, 'rolling' in apps

Inundated with applications, Twitter on Saturday paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that have reached it.

Samsung working on flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series, including an "Ultra" model

Recently Samsung launched two new tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Rumores suggests that it is working on three new tablets that will be part of the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series. This time there will be an "Ultra" model that will be the first in Samsung's line of tablets. Samsung has kept this Ultra model for its flagship phones.

Realme C25s to launch with MediaTek Helio G85 next month in India

Realme launched the C25 smartphone last month in India and is reportedly planning to bring the C25s here. The smartphone will be launched in India next month and will be available in two storage variants. Realme C25s has been launched in Malaysia.