Samsung working on flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series, including an "Ultra" model

Recently Samsung launched two new tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Rumores suggests that it is working on three new tablets that will be part of the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series. This time there will be an "Ultra" model that will be the first in Samsung's line of tablets. Samsung has kept this Ultra model for its flagship phones.

The line is said to include the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 +, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, according to a report from SamMobile. All three tablets will come in Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G models, the report added. Pricing for the tablets is also available, starting at around KRW 829,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8, KRW 929,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8 + and KRW 1,029,000 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This price is for the base Wi-Fi model of all three tablets.



In terms of specs, the Galaxy Tab S8 is said to feature an 11-inch TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will carry an 8,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging support. The tablet will bring 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will also flaunt a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it will house an 8-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy Tab S8 + will have a slightly larger 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED display. It will also pack a larger 10,090 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging. In addition, Samsung is said to add an in-display fingerprint sensor to the Galaxy Tab S8 +. Storage variants and camera specs will be the same as the Galaxy Tab S8.



This series will be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which is rumoured to feature a 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED display. It will also come with a massive 12,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging. In addition, Samsung could offer the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in two storage variants of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It is also said to feature dual selfie cameras with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.



The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also said to come with S Pen support on all three models. In addition, Samsung is also said to ship a new premium keyboard accessory with support for different modes and a 165-degree field of view. That's a lot of information about the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and it's also the first time we've heard about it. Samsung is expected to launch the new tablets at its Unpacked event in August

