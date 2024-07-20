Twitch Lifts Ban on Donald Trump's Account

Twitch has restored former President Donald Trump’s account, which had been indefinitely suspended after the January 6th, 2021, Capitol attacks.



“We reinstated former President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, says in a statement. “We believe there is value in hearing from Presidential nominees directly, when possible. Trump is now the official Republican nominee for US president.” (Trump accepted the GOP nomination for presidentThursday night.)



“We continue to enforce our Community Guidelines and take necessary enforcement action when we identify violations of our rules,” says the spokesperson. “Twitch doesn’t have a ‘public figure policy,’ meaning all channels are equally subject to our guidelines, regardless of whether the channel belongs to a public figure.”



The platform initially disabled his channel the day after the incident, citing the ongoing risk of further violence. This decision follows Meta’s recent lifting of restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, reinstated in January 2023.





