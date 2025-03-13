UK Regulator Accuses Apple and Google of Stifling Mobile Browser Competition

Apple and Google, the dominant forces in the mobile browser industry, are under scrutiny by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for allegedly stifling competition. A new CMA report suggests that the companies' existing policies limit opportunities for rival browsers, preventing optimal functionality for users and businesses.

The investigation highlights Apple’s tight control over internet access on its devices, particularly through Safari. In 2024, Safari accounted for 88% of web activity on Apple devices, while Google Chrome was used by 77% of Android users. The CMA's probe, which began with a preliminary inquiry in November before escalating in January, aims to determine whether both companies hold "strategic market status" (SMS) in mobile ecosystems. If designated as such, regulators could introduce measures to foster competition, enabling alternative browsers to innovate more freely.

Apple defended its practices, arguing that the suggested changes could compromise privacy, security, and user experience. "We have concerns with this report and believe the proposed remedies could undermine these essential aspects," an Apple spokesperson stated.

Similarly, Google emphasized Android's open ecosystem, asserting that it promotes competition, affordability, and accessibility. "We remain committed to open platforms that support developers in building successful businesses," a Google representative noted, adding that the company would work with the CMA to shape a fair regulatory framework.

The CMA's investigation into SMS status and potential regulatory changes is expected to conclude later this year.