Unlock Google's New AI: How to Access Gemini in Bard

Google has recently introduced Gemini, its cutting-edge AI model featuring advanced language processing capabilities in three distinct sizes. This innovative model is seamlessly integrated into Bard, the AI chatbot, and is also available on Pixel phones.



Gemini AI is Google's latest large language model (LLM), designed to surpass its predecessor in terms of power and capability. The model comes in three sizes: Nano, Pro, and Ultra, each catering to different user needs. Nano is optimized for quick on-device tasks, Pro serves as a versatile middle-tier option, and Ultra stands out as the most powerful. However, Ultra is currently undergoing safety checks and is expected to be available next year.



Google's three-tiered approach with Gemini ensures users can access the LLM that best suits their needs, whether they require a fast on-device tool, a versatile workhorse, or the ultimate in language processing power.

In terms of availability, Gemini AI, starting with Gemini Nano, is now accessible on Pixel 8 Pro. This introduction brings enhanced features such as summarization in the Recorder app and Smart Reply on Gboard, initially implemented in WhatsApp. Additionally, Gemini Pro is now available for free within Bard, allowing users to experience its advanced text-based capabilities.

The integration of Gemini with Google's chatbot Bard brings a significant improvement in user interaction, according to Google. Gemini's advanced capabilities enable Bard to better understand user intent, resulting in more accurate and high-quality responses. Furthermore, Gemini's multimodal processing prowess allows Bard to seamlessly handle images, audio, and video alongside text, creating a more natural and engaging user experience. This integration sets the stage for a future characterized by rich and nuanced interactions between humans and AI.

How to Access Gemini in Bard:

Gemini Pro is currently accessible within the Bard chatbot for free, enhancing the chat experience. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Gemini integrated into Bard:

1. Go to Bard's Website: Start by navigating to the Bard website using your web browser.

2. Login with Google Account: Sign in to Bard using your existing Google account credentials. Creating an account is necessary for accessing Bard. Users of Google Workspace accounts may need to switch to their email account to try Gemini.

3. Improved Bard Experience: Once logged in, you can now enjoy the advanced features of Gemini Pro within Bard, providing you with a more interactive and refined chat experience.

Restrictions of Gemini in Bard:



Despite the promising potential of Gemini Pro within Bard, there are a few constraints to consider. Firstly, its language limitation currently restricts its accessibility to English users only. Additionally, while Bard has integrated Gemini Pro, its capabilities within the chatbot are somewhat limited. Google is expected to enhance integration and refine its AI capabilities soon.

Furthermore, Gemini Pro is not available in the European Union due to geographical constraints. Users should also be aware that, at present, only the text-based version of Gemini Pro is accessible within Bard, with the possibility of future updates introducing a more diverse range of features, especially for those desiring multimedia interactions.