Vivo X300 and X300 Pro Unveiled: Flagship Power with Zeiss Imaging and Dimensity 9500 Chipset

Vivo has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro — in China, setting the stage for a global release soon. These next-generation devices succeed the X200 lineup and bring major hardware and camera upgrades, especially for users passionate about mobile photography.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X300 starts at 4,399 Yuan (around ₹54,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the top 16GB + 1TB version is priced at 5,799 Yuan (approximately ₹72,900). It is available in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour finishes.

The X300 Pro begins at 5,299 Yuan (about ₹65,900) for the base model and goes up to 8,299 Yuan (around ₹1,03,200) for the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition. Color options include Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue, and Pure Black.

Although Vivo hasn’t confirmed Indian pricing, the X200 launched at ₹65,999, so the X300 may see a similar price tag, while the X300 Pro could debut near ₹94,999.

Display and Design

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard X300 offers a slightly smaller 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X300 Pro weighs 226 grams and measures 7.99mm thick, while the X300 is a bit lighter at 190 grams and slimmer at 7.95mm.

Performance and Software

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, MediaTek’s latest flagship chipset designed to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. They come with LPDDR5x RAM (12GB or 16GB) and UFS 4.1 storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The phones run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and notably, this will be the first time OriginOS is introduced outside China, including in India.

Camera System

The Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the X300 features a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor with OIS, the same 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto.

Both phones sport a 50MP Samsung JN1 front camera for selfies and video calls. A major highlight of the series is the inclusion of Zeiss imaging chips — the X300 Pro carries both Zeiss V3+ and Vs1 chips, while the X300 includes the V3+ chip. The Vs1 chip handles image pre-processing, while V3+ enhances post-processing for improved detail and dynamic range.

Battery and Charging

The X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, while the X300 features a slightly smaller 6,040mAh battery but retains the same charging speeds.

Verdict

The Vivo X300 series continues Vivo’s tradition of pushing camera innovation with Zeiss optics and cutting-edge imaging hardware. With the powerful Dimensity 9500 chip, premium display, and large battery capacity, the X300 lineup promises a flagship experience for performance enthusiasts and photography lovers alike. The upcoming global launch, including India, is expected to bring these advanced imaging capabilities to a wider audience soon.