Vivo Y300i Set to Launch Soon: Key Features, Price, and Availability Details

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y300i, in China. Expected to be the successor to the Vivo Y200i, this new model has already surfaced on the China Telecom website, revealing details about its design, specifications, and pricing. The Y300i will be part of the Vivo Y300 series, alongside the Vivo Y300 and Y300 Pro.

Design and Display

Vivo has teased the Y300i’s design through an official poster, showcasing its sleek appearance. The smartphone carries the model number Vivo V2444A and features a distinctive rear camera setup with a large circular module in the top-left corner. This module houses two sensors along with a ring-shaped LED flash. The front display is flat with minimal bezels, though the bottom chin appears slightly thicker. A hole-punch cutout at the top accommodates the front-facing camera. On the right side of the device, users will find the power button and volume rocker.

Expected Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y300i is rumoured to feature a 6.68-inch HD+ display. For photography, it is expected to include a 50MP primary rear sensor, a secondary camera, and a 5MP front camera. It will likely run on Android 15 with Vivo’s OriginOS 5 interface. The device is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC (SM4450 chipset), similar to the Vivo Y200i. Additionally, it may pack a 6,500 mAh battery, support USB Type-C charging, offer NFC functionality, and come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y300i is expected to launch in three color variants: Ink Jade Black, Rime Blue, and Titanium. The anticipated pricing details are:

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – Approx. 1,499 Yuan (Rs. 17,977)

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – Approx. 1,699 Yuan (Rs. 20,374)

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage – Approx. 1,799 Yuan (Rs. 21,573)

With its competitive features and multiple storage options, the Vivo Y300i is set to attract buyers looking for a well-balanced smartphone experience.