Diwali 2020: Join the Festivities by Sharing WhatsApp Diwali Stickers With Your Loved Ones

Diwali, the festival of lights is finally here! The celebrations are in full swing. In India, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14.

Diwali is celebrated to honour Hindu goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. People all over the country celebrate this festival by lighting up their house with lamps (diyas) and lights. This festival is not only restricted to Hindus but is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

There are many ways of joining in the festivities of Diwali and one among that is through WhatsApp Stickers. As we all know, WhatsApp recently introduced Stickers on its platform.

WhatsApp has Stickers for every festival. WhatsApp users can send Diwali greetings via stickers to their family and friends. These WhatsApp Stickers are available on the messaging app and can be downloaded through Google Play Store as well.

So, if you want to know how you can wish Diwali on WhatsApp using stickers, follow these simple steps.

How to download and share Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

1. Open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the text bar.

2. Select the emoji button and tap on the third icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

3. There will be a set of pre-loaded WhatsApp Stickers on the app.

4. Tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the "Get more stickers" option.

5. You will go to the Play Store with a list of sticker packs.

6. Here, you can select from the list or search for a new sticker pack.

On a Play Store to get the sticker packs easily is to search for Diwali "WAStickerApp."

There are many Diwali sticker packs on the Play Store to choose from. You can browse and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you download the Diwali sticker packs, they will be available on WhatsApp. If you don't find the sticker pack on WhatsApp, you can tap on the '+' icon to see the full list of WhatsApp Stickers.