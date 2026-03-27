WhatsApp Rolls Out Dual Accounts on iPhone, AI Tools and Smarter Chat Features

WhatsApp is introducing a fresh set of features aimed at improving user experience, simplifying chat management, and enhancing functionality across devices. The latest update brings long-awaited support for using two accounts on a single iPhone, along with new AI-powered tools and improved storage management options.

According to WhatsApp, these updates are designed to make conversations easier to handle while giving users more control over their data. One of the most practical additions is the ability to manage storage without deleting entire chats. Users can now identify and remove large files directly within conversations, helping free up space without losing important messages. The platform also allows users to delete only media files such as photos and videos while keeping text conversations intact—an especially useful feature as chats grow over time.

Another major improvement is expanded cross-platform chat transfer. Previously, users could only move chats within the same operating system, but the update now allows seamless transfers between iOS and Android devices. This means users switching phones can carry their entire chat history—including photos, videos, and messages—without relying on third-party tools.

A standout feature in this rollout is the introduction of dual-account support on iPhones. While Android users have had access to this functionality for some time, iPhone users can now also log into two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This is expected to benefit users who manage both personal and professional communications. To reduce confusion, the app will display the profile picture in the bottom navigation tab, making it easier to identify which account is currently active.

WhatsApp is also enhancing how users interact with stickers. The app will now suggest relevant stickers based on the emojis typed, allowing for quicker and more expressive responses. With just a tap, users can replace an emoji with a sticker that better captures their intent.

In addition to these usability improvements, WhatsApp is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities. New AI-powered photo editing tools, integrated within chats through Meta AI, allow users to modify images without leaving the app. Features include removing unwanted elements, changing backgrounds, and applying different styles. However, the company noted that these AI features may not be immediately available to all users.

Another AI-driven addition is Writing Help, which can suggest replies based on ongoing conversations. WhatsApp said that these suggestions are generated while maintaining user privacy.

These updates are being rolled out gradually and are expected to reach all users in the coming weeks, reflecting WhatsApp’s continued push to enhance both convenience and innovation within its platform.