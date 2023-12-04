Live
- File medical report on Arun Pillai's bail plea by Dec 8: Delhi court to ED in excise policy case
- PM enjoys Navy Day-2023 fest in Sindhudurg – first time in a remote location
- Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody by 7 days
- SC seeks Union Environment Ministry's view on imposing cap on mining in Odisha
- Gang impersonating as police officers to rob spas, call girls busted in Delhi
- Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on AI and deepfakes regulation
- A burning car collided with a BMTC bus: Driver saves the passengers
- Meta faces $598 mn lawsuit from Spanish media association: Report
- JD-U MP congratulates PM Modi, BJP for winning election in three states
- BJP fully prepared to take on Lalu-Nitish: Samrat Choudhary
Just In
WhatsApp Update: iOS Users can Share Uncompressed Photos and Videos
WhatsApp introduced an iOS feature allowing users to share photos and videos in original quality as documents. Android testing since September suggests a possible release for Android devices soon.
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature on iOS that allows users to share photos and videos in their original quality by sending them as documents. This update, outlined in the official changelog accompanying WhatsApp's 23.24.73 iOS update, provides an alternative to the default compressed methods employed by the messaging app.
Initially tested with a limited group of users in November, the feature is now rolling out to all iOS users. The changelog specifies a gradual release over the coming weeks, accessible by tapping the "+" in chat, choosing "Document," and then selecting "Choose Photo or Video." Recipients can view the shared content within WhatsApp by tapping into the file. However, previews do not appear in the main chat interface, and there is a 2GB limit on files sent using this feature.
WhatsApp has been testing a similar feature for Android users since at least September, hinting at a potential stable release for Android devices soon. Previously, users had workarounds to send high-resolution media via WhatsApp, involving manual file extension changes to PDF or DOC. This update simplifies the process, offering users a more straightforward way to share high-quality photos and videos. While the release is currently specific to iOS, inquiries have been made to WhatsApp regarding the expected timeline for Android users to receive the same update.