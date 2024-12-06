Live
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Adds Typing Indicator Feature- Details
WhatsApp's latest feature, Typing Indicators, shows who's typing in group and individual chats, making conversations more dynamic and interactive.
WhatsApp has added a new feature, Typing Indicators, enhancing real-time engagement in group and one-on-one chats. The feature is now available on iOS and Android, is part of WhatsApp's latest app update. As per a press release, WhatsApp stated the Typing Indicators are designed to enhance real-time engagement in chats. This update offers users a clearer view of who's actively participating in conversations.
How the Typing Indicators Work
The new feature introduces a visual cue—a "..." icon—at the bottom of the chat screen when someone is typing. Alongside this, the participant's profile picture appears when typing, making it easy to identify who's contributing in real-time.
Previously, users only saw a general "Typing…" notification without knowing exactly who was typing. WhatsApp explained, "This update is particularly helpful in group chats, allowing users to quickly identify who is present and typing at any moment."
WhatsApp Addressed by Indian Government on Scams
In related news, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has urged WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, to address scams on the platform. This follows an intervention by India's telecom regulator, expressing concerns over increasing fraudulent activities.
MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan said, "This is an ongoing process. Scammers will always find new ways, which is a cause for concern." He further added, "If there is some wrong content, there is a process. The IT rules require these companies to have a grievance officer with whom users can raise issues. They can raise it either within the app or outside. In case, the issue is not dealt with, there is also a grievance appellate committee." Mr Krishnan stressed that users must remain careful and report suspicious activities.
With these updates, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user safety and engagement while addressing critical concerns raised by authorities.