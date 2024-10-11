WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Custom Chat Theme Feature for Enhanced Personalization

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, is preparing to roll out a highly anticipated feature: custom chat themes. Currently in beta testing, this new addition will allow users to personalize individual conversations with various themes and colour options, offering more customization than ever before. This update is set to elevate the user experience, allowing people to make their chats feel unique and personal.



WhatsApp is well-known for its range of features aimed at providing a secure and streamlined messaging experience. The app boasts end-to-end encryption and scam prevention tools and even offers background filters for video calls. However, regarding personalization, WhatsApp has been somewhat limited in its customization options. That's about to change with the upcoming chat theme feature, which promises to bring a much-needed boost to personalization.



New Chat Theme Feature in Beta Testing



According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun beta testing the custom chat theme feature, which was initially reported in August. This feature allows users to personalize the appearance of their chats by selecting different themes and colours. Currently, WhatsApp provides users with only three theme options: system default, light, and dark modes. However, the upcoming update will greatly expand those choices.

Android users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program, starting with WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34, are the first to access these customization options. The new update includes 22 distinct chat themes and 20 colour variations, offering plenty of ways for users to individualize their messaging experience. Once fully rolled out, users can change the look of individual chats through a new "Chat Theme" settings page. This page will allow customization of both chat colours and background wallpapers.



For those who prefer consistency, users can also set a default theme for all conversations. Alternatively, they can assign different themes to specific chats for a more personalized experience. Each time a new theme is selected, WhatsApp will automatically apply a complementary chat colour. However, users will also have the option to manually adjust the chat colours for even more control over the appearance. Notably, these customizations will only be visible to the user who makes them—the recipient will not see the changes, allowing for personalization without impacting the experience of others.



Rollout Additional Features



While the chat theme feature is still in its beta phase, it is gradually being made available to a select number of Android and iOS beta testers. iOS users with WhatsApp version 24.20.71 are also receiving the update, though not all beta users will have immediate access as the feature continues to roll out in stages.

In addition to chat themes, WhatsApp has recently introduced new video call features, including filters like Warm, Cool, and Dreamy and customizable backgrounds ranging from cosy living rooms to beach settings. The app also offers a "Touch Up" feature to enhance appearance and a "Low Light" mode to improve video clarity in dim environments. With these new updates, WhatsApp is focused on improving customization and functionality, giving users more control over their messaging and video call experience.