Why Now May Not Be the Best Time to Buy the iPhone 16

As the festive shopping season kicks in, many tech enthusiasts might be tempted by the tempting deals on the iPhone 16 series, which is now available at reduced prices across major e-commerce platforms. However, with Apple gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 lineup in just a few weeks, it might be worth hitting pause on that purchase.

According to renowned Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to host its next major event between September 8–10, during which the iPhone 17 series is likely to make its debut. The upcoming models are anticipated to bring several meaningful improvements — enough to make even a heavily discounted iPhone 16 feel outdated.

One of the most awaited enhancements could be the addition of 120Hz ProMotion displays to non-Pro models for the very first time. Currently reserved for the higher-end Pro variants, the feature ensures smoother scrolling and better overall responsiveness. Analyst Ross Young hints this long-awaited upgrade could finally be standard across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. If true, even the base model may benefit from the always-on display functionality.

When it comes to camera performance, the iPhone 17 is expected to pack a punch. Industry expert Jeff Pu suggests a notable leap in front camera resolution, with a jump from 12 megapixels to 24 megapixels. This would mean clearer selfies and sharper FaceTime or video call experiences, placing it a step ahead of the iPhone 16 in imaging capabilities. Meanwhile, the Pro models may feature a redesigned camera bump and other optical enhancements, though details remain speculative for now.

Performance-wise, Apple is rumored to introduce the A19 chip along with expanded memory across the board. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the Pro and Air variants may ship with up to 12GB of RAM, while even the base models may see a boost to 8GB. These hardware upgrades will be especially relevant as Apple continues to expand its Apple Intelligence AI suite in iOS 26, offering intelligent features like Adaptive Power management and more personalized system interactions.

Another interesting twist in this year’s launch could be the introduction of a brand-new model — the iPhone 17 Air. This device is expected to replace the Plus variant and is rumored to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, offering a sleek form factor without compromising on performance.

That said, the iPhone 16 isn’t going away. In fact, its value proposition may improve after the iPhone 17 hits the market. Apple typically reduces the price of older models once a new series launches, and reports suggest a potential price cut of around ₹10,000. Combine that with upcoming clearance and festival discounts, and the iPhone 16 could become a great budget-friendly option.

In conclusion, while the iPhone 16 remains a solid smartphone, waiting a few more weeks could bring better value — either through access to the next-gen iPhone 17 features or via deeper discounts on the outgoing model. The final decision depends on your urgency and interest in Apple’s latest tech.