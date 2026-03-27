Wikipedia Tightens Rules on AI-Generated Content in Articles

In a significant policy update, Wikipedia has introduced stricter guidelines limiting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in creating and editing articles. The move comes amid growing concerns about the reliability and policy compliance of AI-generated content.

According to recent reports, the platform has revised its rules to restrict the use of large language models (LLMs) for drafting or rewriting articles. The decision stems from repeated observations that such content often fails to meet Wikipedia’s established editorial standards.

"Text generated by large language models (LLMs) often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies," the platform stated in its updated guidance. These policies emphasize verifiability, neutrality, and the use of reliable sources—areas where AI-generated text has frequently fallen short.

However, Wikipedia has stopped short of imposing a complete ban on AI tools. Instead, it has carved out limited exceptions where such technologies can be used responsibly. Editors are allowed to use AI for basic copyediting tasks on their own writing, provided that the tool does not introduce new information. Any changes must also undergo careful human review before being published.

The platform has urged caution in using these tools, highlighting the risks associated with their outputs. "Caution is required, because LLMs can go beyond what you ask of them and change the meaning of the text such that it is not supported by the sources cited," Wikipedia warned.

In addition to copyediting, AI tools may also be used for translating articles from other language versions of Wikipedia into English. However, this comes with strict conditions. Editors must possess sufficient knowledge of the original language to verify the accuracy of the translation and ensure it aligns with the source material.

Interestingly, Wikipedia also acknowledged a potential challenge in identifying AI-generated content. It noted that some human editors may naturally write in a style similar to machine-generated text. As a result, the platform emphasized that stylistic similarities alone should not be grounds for penalties.

"It is best to consider the text's compliance with core content policies and recent edits by the editor in question," it added, underlining the importance of context and editorial judgment.

This policy update follows months of internal discussions among Wikipedia contributors regarding the growing influence of AI in content creation. In an earlier step to curb misuse, the platform introduced provisions for the “speedy deletion” of poorly written articles, many of which were suspected to be AI-generated.

Additionally, volunteer editors have initiated efforts such as WikiProject AI Cleanup, aimed at identifying and improving or removing AI-generated content that does not meet quality standards.

Overall, the updated guidelines reflect Wikipedia’s attempt to balance technological advancement with its long-standing commitment to accuracy, transparency, and human-led knowledge creation.