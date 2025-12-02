Wordle Answer Today (2 December 2025): Hints and Solution for Puzzle #1627

Today’s Wordle puzzle (Puzzle #1627) gives players a fresh challenge. Many people enjoy solving Wordle every day, but some puzzles can feel tricky. If you need simple hints or the final answer, this guide will help you.

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game.

You must guess a five-letter word.

You get six chances to find the answer.

Coloured tiles show if your letters are correct.

The game became popular in 2021 and 2022.

It was created by Josh Wardle.

Later, The New York Times bought it.

The game is free and available on any browser.

How Wordle Works

You guess one five-letter word.

After each guess, you get feedback:

Green = right letter, right spot

Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

Grey = letter not in the word

Everyone gets the same puzzle every day.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (2 December 2025)

General Hints

The word has two different vowels.

One consonant is repeated.

It is a plural noun.

It refers to something in nature.

Stronger Hints

It is linked to desert plants.

It starts with C and ends with I.

It is the irregular plural of a common desert plant.

Almost-Spoiler Hint

Pattern: C _ C T I

Singular: CACTUS

Wordle Answer for 2 December 2025

The answer is: CACTI.