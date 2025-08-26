  • Menu
Wordle August 26, 2025 Hints & Answer – Puzzle #1529 Solution ANNEX

Wordle Today (#1514) Answer & Hints – August 11, 2025
Wordle Today (#1514) Answer & Hints – August 11, 2025

Find helpful tips and the answer for Wordle puzzle #1529 on August 26, 2025. Learn how to solve today’s tricky Wordle with repeating consonants. The answer is ANNEX.

If you are playing Wordle puzzle #1529 today, here are some tips. Start with words like CRANE or STARE. These words have common vowels and consonants to help you find important letters.

Today’s puzzle is tricky. One consonant appears twice. The word ends with an uncommon letter. Keep these clues in mind.

If you get stuck, the answer is ANNEX.

ANNEX means to add something extra. A country can annex land. A building can have an annex, which is an extra room.

Use these tips to keep winning!

