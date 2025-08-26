Wordle August 26, 2025 Hints & Answer – Puzzle #1529 Solution ANNEX

If you are playing Wordle puzzle #1529 today, here are some tips. Start with words like CRANE or STARE. These words have common vowels and consonants to help you find important letters.

Today’s puzzle is tricky. One consonant appears twice. The word ends with an uncommon letter. Keep these clues in mind.

If you get stuck, the answer is ANNEX.

ANNEX means to add something extra. A country can annex land. A building can have an annex, which is an extra room.

Use these tips to keep winning!